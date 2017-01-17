Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

A Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.
A baby animal has made a big debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The elephant calf was born to 28-year-old Donna and has been spending time frolicking in the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris and hanging out with her siblings. Say hello to Stella the elephant!
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy
Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.