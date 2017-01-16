Child OK after falling into chimney

First responders in Clearwater rescued an 8-year-old girl from a chimney Monday evening.
According to reports, the child became wedged in the chimney of a visibly vacant home around 6 p.m.
Here is a photo released by Clearwater Fire & Rescue of the chimney where the child was trapped. https://t.co/BFTU89wiBZ pic.twitter.com/NiUrDegwHy— IONTB.COM (@IONTB) January 17, 2017
8 yr old Clearwater girl got stuck in chimney after climbing in from roof and sliding to bottom. Clearwater Fire Rescue freed her @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/SXCh6L8f3E— Kevin Carlson (@KOD1AK) January 17, 2017
Firefighters rescue Clearwater girl after falling down a chimney. This was her view until rescuers arrived. She is unharmed @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/m0WUGiiKem— Miguel Acosta (@MiguelAcostaTV) January 16, 2017
Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel and Clearwater Police worked to remove part of the chimney, located at 546 Woodlawn Street, and extract the child.
Paramedics on scene said that the child did not suffer any significant injuries, and no charges have been made at this time.
