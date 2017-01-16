Florida

January 16, 2017 7:49 PM

Child OK after falling into chimney

First responders in Clearwater rescued an 8-year-old girl from a chimney Monday evening.

According to reports, the child became wedged in the chimney of a visibly vacant home around 6 p.m.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel and Clearwater Police worked to remove part of the chimney, located at 546 Woodlawn Street, and extract the child.

Paramedics on scene said that the child did not suffer any significant injuries, and no charges have been made at this time.

