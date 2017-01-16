Search for officer's suspected killer now at a week-plus

Debra Clayton was laid to rest during the weekend.
Meanwhile, her suspected killer, Markeith Loyd, remains at large.
A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department, Clayton was shot and killed Jan. 9 while she attempted to make contact with suspected killer Loyd outside of a Walmart in Orange County.
Loyd was being sought in the shooting death of Sade Dixon, his former girlfriend who was pregnant.
Authorities continued the search for Loyd during the weekend, and a SWAT team responded to a vacant building in the Rosemont area, but did not locate him.
On Saturday, family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Orlando Police Chief John Mina posthumously promoted Clayton to the rank of lieutenant during her funeral.
Also memorialized this weekend, 35-year-old Deputy Norman Lewis.The former U-C-F football player and Sherriff's Deputy died in a motorcycle accident on Monday when responding to the shooting of Police Lieutenant Clayton.
Sunday, Lewis was awarded an agency purple heart.
Following the deaths of Clayton and Lewis, several law enforcement agencies have been searching to for Loyd.
Three people were arrested last week, accused of helping Loyd evade police since December, when authorities say he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Loyd’s arrest. Anyone with information can call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Donation websites have been setup to help the families of the fallen officers:
- Official GoFundMe page for Clayton's family
- Official GoFundMe page for Lewis' family
