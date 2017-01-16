Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

A video taken by Kim Joiner of a giant gator is going viral on Facebook. Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15.
Baby Elephant Stella born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A baby animal has made a big debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The elephant calf was born to 28-year-old Donna and has been spending time frolicking in the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris and hanging out with her siblings. Say hello to Stella the elephant! Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.

