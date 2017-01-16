Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

A baby animal has made a big debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The elephant calf was born to 28-year-old Donna and has been spending time frolicking in the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris and hanging out with her siblings. Say hello to Stella the elephant!
Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.
A group of kids and young adults visited Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to present him with Christmas cards and to ask him to protect their families from federal immigration authorities on Dec. 21, 2016.