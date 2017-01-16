3 workers killed in Key Largo wastewater trench

Three contracted utility workers died Monday morning following an incident inside a wastewater trench in a Key Largo subdivision.
Rescue workers early Monday morning were also evacuating people in the immediate area because of a possible gas leak, said Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The subdivision is on the bayside of mile marker 106 in Key Largo.
Details of how the men died or what exactly they were doing at the time of the incident were not immediately available. It’s also not yet clear on the cause of the gas leak and if the two incidents are related.
The workers are not employees of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, an official with the district said. They work for D.N. Higgins, according to Paul Christian, general manager of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District.
