January 16, 2017 4:02 AM

Circus owners to discuss closing of 'Greatest Show on Earth'

Feld Entertainment is expected to take more questions about the closing of the iconic Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus during a news conference.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for nearly 50 years, will hold the meeting Monday morning at 10:30 at the company's headquarters.

Feld's daughter, Juliette Feld, the company's chief operating officer, will also be in attendance.

Feld Entertainment broke the news to circus employees Saturday night that the show would close permanently in May. The reasons cited for the closure were falling ticket sales, high operating costs, changing public tastes in entertainment — and prolonged battles with animal rights groups.

