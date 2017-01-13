Florida

January 13, 2017 1:29 PM

A newborn was stolen from the hospital. 18 years later, she was found alive

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Jacksonville

Eighteen years ago, a newborn baby, Kamiyah Mobley, was stolen from a Jacksonville hospital.

It was July 1998. She was 8 hours old.

According to The Florida Times-Union, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, state attorney and FBI announced Friday that Mobley was found safe.

Gloria Williams, 51, was arrested in South Carolina and is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

The baby’s kidnapper, dressed like a nurse in a blue-flowered smock and green scrubs at now-UF Health Jacksonville, asked specifically for Kamiyah’s mother Shanara. According to the Times-Union, Williams stayed with the mother and child for five hours before saying the child had a fever.

She left the hospital with little Kamiyah wrapped in a white blanket.

A tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos