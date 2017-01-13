A newborn was stolen from the hospital. 18 years later, she was found alive

Eighteen years ago, a newborn baby, Kamiyah Mobley, was stolen from a Jacksonville hospital.
It was July 1998. She was 8 hours old.
According to The Florida Times-Union, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, state attorney and FBI announced Friday that Mobley was found safe.
#KamiyahMobley - Suspect Gloria Williams, 51 years old was arrested this morning in SC. #JAX #JSO #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/RvwehAcAyE— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 13, 2017
Gloria Williams, 51, was arrested in South Carolina and is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.
The baby’s kidnapper, dressed like a nurse in a blue-flowered smock and green scrubs at now-UF Health Jacksonville, asked specifically for Kamiyah’s mother Shanara. According to the Times-Union, Williams stayed with the mother and child for five hours before saying the child had a fever.
Times-Union front pages from July 11-12, 1998 on abduction of #KamiyahMobley pic.twitter.com/Y4r8ooygHn— jaxdotcom (@jaxdotcom) January 13, 2017
She left the hospital with little Kamiyah wrapped in a white blanket.
#KamiyahMobley - Tip received from @MissingKids which got the investigation rolling for us. #JAX #JSO #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 13, 2017
A tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the sheriff’s office.
