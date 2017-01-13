Two Florida airports top list of gun seizures by TSA

Two of the top 10 airports with the highest number of gun seizures in 2016 were in Florida, according to an official Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, blog post Thursday.
TSA officers at Orlando International Airport discovered 86 guns in carry-on luggage and 79 at Tampa International Airport.
The airport that had the most gun seizures was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 198 guns taken.
In total, TSA officers stopped 3,391 guns from getting on planes at 238 airports.
A majority of those guns were loaded, according to the report, with just 17 percent found unloaded.
This report comes a week after law enforcement said 26-year-old Esteban Santiago shot and killed five at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. He is also said to have retrieved his unloaded gun from his checked luggage, which is allowed as per TSA. He loaded the gun in the bathroom and then began firing in the baggage claim area.
The trend for finding guns in carry-on luggage has increased over the years, according to TSA’s data. In 2015, 2,653 guns were found in carry-on luggage, a 28 percent increase.
Officers also found realistic grenades, knives concealed in various forms and black powder.
Many people told TSA officers that they brought the items not knowing they were prohibited.
Here’s a list of what’s prohibited on a plane.
