Three arrested for helping suspect accused of shooting Orlando police officer

A niece, an ex-girlfriend and a former manager of Markeith Loyd have been arrested and charged with helping the man who has prompted a massive law enforcement manhunt after the slaying of an Orlando police officer.
Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, Markeith Loyd's niece, was arrested Wednesday on charges she helped the accused cop killer by picking up money for him Saturday, Jan. 7, at the restaurant at which he worked, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Zarghee Mayan, 33, meanwhile, is accused of giving "inconsistent statements" to authorities about the 41-year-old Loyd, according to his Orange County arrest affidavit released Wednesday.
Markeith Loyd is accused in the slaying of Clayton, who was shot at an Orlando Wal-Mart as she confronted him about the Dec. 13, 2016 shooting death of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
In an arrest affidavit, deputies said that between the time Dixon was killed and Wednesday, Smith-Loyd had reached out to them to say she knew where her uncle was. Several attempts were made to talk to her, deputies said, but ultimately she became uncooperative.
Detectives said Mayan told them in an interview that Smith-Loyd came to Texas Fried Chicken at 400 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, where Mayan and Loyd worked, to pick up money for Loyd.
According to Mayan's arrest affidavit, deputies reached out to him Dec. 14, less than a day after 24-year-old Dixon was shot to death at her Orlando home. Her brother, Ronald Allen Stewart, was also shot and critically hurt. Dixon was Loyd's ex-girlfriend, with whom he had previously lived.
Mayan at first denied having contact with Loyd. Later, he told deputies that Loyd went to Texas Fried Chicken, threatened him with a gun and told him to drive to various locations. While Mayan drove Loyd around, Loyd said he shot his girlfriend "and he would (shoot) any cops if they tried to stop him," the affidavit said.
However, when authorities reached out to Mayan on Monday, he told them a different story. This time, Mayan said Loyd climbed into his vehicle and asked Mayan to drive him to a location. Mayan told authorities that Loyd did not threaten him but that he took him to the place.
The affidavit said Mayan gave $200 to a Loyd family member, who was supposed to give the money to Loyd later. It also said Mayan gave Loyd food at his workplace and noticed that Loyd was wearing a bulletproof vest.
On Dec. 17, Orange County deputies responded to Loyd's home on 18th Street in Orlando in reference to a verbal altercation, a charging affidavit states. The complainant reported that "Tiny" — identified as Slaughter — came to the home to collect rent money from her because Loyd was currently wanted.
Markeith Loyd is the suspect in the murder of Orlando, Florida Police M. SGT. Debra Clayton. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PINV0Mgjqt— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) January 10, 2017
An arrest affidavit states Slaughter's vehicle was spotted at the Wal-Mart where Clayton was gunned down about 1.5 hours after the shooting and circled the area where Loyd escaped.
Mayan was charged Tuesday night with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.
Smith-Loyd was charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.
Slaughter is charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact and giving a false name adversely affecting another.
Currently, the reward for information leading to the capture of Markeith Loyd has been raised to $100,000, authorities announced Tuesday — more than 24 hours after an Orlando Police officer was shot and killed outside of a Wal-Mart.
Anyone with information on Loyd's location is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). The reward for information is $100,000, the largest reward ever offered by Crimeline.
Deaths recall past pain
Steve Pill has been following the developments in the Orlando Police officer shooting.
Five years ago this March, his wife, Brevard Deputy Barbara Pill, was gunned down during a traffic stop following a police chase in 2012.
He said Wednesday that he understands exactly what the family of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is going through, and there is so much support out there.
"I just want them to know that their family member is a hero. They will never be forgotten," Pill said. "I will never forget my wife. I will never forget any of them who lost their lives in the performance of their duties."
Steve Pill continues to tour the state speaking to law enforcement officers.
The suspects in the deputy shooting had their day in court back in 2014. Brandon Bradley was sentenced to death for shooting Pill. His girlfriend, Andria Kerchner, took a plea deal and was sentenced to a dozen years in prison for testifying against him.
Funeral information
The funeral for Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway. There will also be a funeral service in Port Charlotte, which is Lewis' hometown.
A day later, the funeral for Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, also at First Baptist Church of Orlando.
Donation websites:
- Official GoFundMe page for Clayton's family
- Official GoFundMe page for Lewis' family
