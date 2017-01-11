Restaurant pays touching tribute to Orange County deputy who died in manhunt

In the wake of the tragedy in Orlando where two law enforcement officials lost their lives, a restaurant set a table to pay tribute to a fallen hero.
According to an Orlando Sentinel Facebook post, the Chick-fil-A on University Boulevard set up a Missing Man Table to honor Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.
Lewis died in a motorcycle crash Monday as part of the search for Markeith Loyd, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.
Clayton was shot after she confronted Loyd in an Orlando Wal-Mart parking lot Monday morning, as he was wanted for questioning in the death of his ex-girlfriend.
Lewis was a reportedly a regular at Chick-fil-A, whose go-to order was a “12-count meal with a side of fruit and a large Powerade or Dr. Pepper,” the Facebook post read.
In the photo, a single rose is placed in a vase along with a candle, framed photo of Lewis, a framed document titled “Missing Man Table” and a plated Chick-fil-A meal are placed on a table.
By approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, the post had nearly 500 reactions and more than 80 shares.
A reward for information on Loyd was raised to $100,000 Tuesday. Anyone with information should contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
