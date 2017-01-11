1 released, 3 remain in hospital after airport shooting

One person injured in last week’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been released from the hospital and three people remain at Broward Health Medical Center.
One is in critical condition, another in serious condition and a third in good condition. Two of the three were wounded by gunfire, according to the hospital.
No names were released. In the aftermath of the shooting, for which Alaskan resident Esteban Santiago has been charged, there has been little information released on the victims.
None of five who died or the dozens injured have been officially identified by authorities. Four people who died have been identified through media reports.
On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel suspended 21-year BSO deputy Michael Dingman, 46, in connection with the release of an airport surveillance video to website TMZ.com.
