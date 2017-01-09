Bomb threats made at Jewish centers in Miami-Dade and around nation

Hundreds of children, teachers and parents were evacuated Monday from Jewish Community Centers in Miami-Dade and across the eastern U.S. after a series of telephone bomb threats.
In each case, no explosives were found. But the threats rattled nerves for several hours at the JCC campuses, including locations in Miami Beach and Kendall.
Jewish community centers east of the Mississippi River, including two in Miami-Dade, and three in England were targets of the bomb threats.
The local threats, at the Dave and Mary Alper JCC in Kendall and the Miami Beach JCC, came via phone late Monday morning. Miami Dade Fire Rescue said it evacuated 450 kids and 70 people who worked at the Alper, 11155 SW 112th Ave.
Miami-Dade police and Miami Beach police, respectively, swept each campus before giving the all clear. That came around 12:15 p.m. in Miami Beach, where a woman phoned in the threat and said the JCC at 4221 Pine Tree Dr. needed to be cleared in an hour. Examining the much-larger Alper took until after 1 p.m.
According to news reports, similar threats were made at JCCs in Orlando, Jacksonville, Delaware, New Jersey, Tennessee, South Carolina and three in London, England.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Tampa JCC closed early Thursday after phoned in threats.
Last Wednesday, two Jewish centers in Central Florida were evacuated following separate bomb threats. One of the centers includes a community center and Holocaust museum.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
