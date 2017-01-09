No one noticed $3.6 million being stolen from Miami Beach City Hall over six months

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

2:07 Broward Health trauma surgeons provide update on shooting victims

1:17 Airport shooting suspect had mental health issues

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

0:48 Lakewood Ranch boys basketball fends off Charlotte in Battle at the Beach

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines