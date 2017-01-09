Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton died after a shooting at a Wal-Mart on West Princeton Street early Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.

Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

A Hillsbourgh County Sheriff's Office deputy sprang into action to save a toddler's life. Deputy Steve Donaldson was inside a tax collector's office in Tampa when a 15-month-old boy stopped breathing. Donaldson immediately came to the boy's aid and rendered CPR.

