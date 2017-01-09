Airport shooting suspect had mental health issues

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded. David Bodden reporting.
Bay News 9

Florida

Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

A Hillsbourgh County Sheriff's Office deputy sprang into action to save a toddler's life. Deputy Steve Donaldson was inside a tax collector's office in Tampa when a 15-month-old boy stopped breathing. Donaldson immediately came to the boy's aid and rendered CPR.

Editor's Choice Videos