January 9, 2017 9:17 AM

Lawmen hunt for gunman who shot officer

By Marc R. Masferrer

An Orlando police officer was shot early Monday near a Walmart store, and the shooter remains at large, according to Orlando police.

A witness told WFTV in Orlando that a female officer was shot nine times by a man wearing a security uniform. The television station reported it had been told by three different law enforcement sources that the suspect has been identified as Markeith Lloyd.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Numerous schools near the Wal-Mart at 3101 West Princeton St. have been placed on lockdown because of law enforcement activity, Bay News 9 reported. Students and staff are safe, Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman Lorena Hitchcock said.

Orlando police urged residents to avoid the area of West Princeton Street and John Young Parkway during the manhunt. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are assisting Orlando police.

Florida

