A game of ‘Family Feud’ at home turns into screwdriver attack in ear

A Stock Island woman was jailed on New Year’s Day after police say she attacked her 18-year-old niece with a screwdriver over missing money.
The fight erupted during a game of “Family Feud” they were playing at a home at about 11 p.m. Jan. 1, according to the arrest report.
Jerneen Green, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was jailed on Stock Island on $20,000 bond.
While Green said her niece, Tia Parrado, attacked her and she hit her back only in self-defense, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Parrado bleeding from her ear and confused.
Parrado told deputies she was at Green’s home when her aunt accused her of stealing money and attacked her, first hitting her in the mouth with a piece of wood and then stabbing her in the ear with a screwdriver when she tried to leave.
Green also bit two of her niece’s fingers during the struggle, deputies said. Green’s son broke up the fight, both women said. But in her sworn written statement, Green said her husband separated the two.
Deputies said they couldn’t see any marks on Green’s face that matched her story of being punched several times.
Green has two prior battery convictions, from 1994 and 2000, according to court records. She has been arrested twice before on suspicion of aggravated battery, in 2005 and 2009, but both cases were dropped. She has convictions for fraud, forgery, drug possession, petit theft and property damage.
Parrado was arrested in September for felony domestic battery but the case was dismissed. She has a pending misdemeanor battery case at the Monroe County Courthouse.
