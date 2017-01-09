Fire officials: 1 dies in early morning fire in Polk County

Fire officials say one person died in an early morning fire in central Florida.
Polk County Commissioner spokesman Kevin Watler said in a news release that when fire crews arrived at the home around early Monday flames were visible through the roof.
A neighbor told firefighters someone lived in the home and crews attempted to search the bedrooms. But Watler says the conditions worsened and the commander ordered firefighters to leave the home. Once the fire was extinguished, they found a body in the living room.
The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the fire while the Polk County Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
Comments