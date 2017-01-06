'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

Fifteen 'cold-stunned' Kemp's ridley sea turtles fly from Massachusetts to the Florida Keys for rehab and eventual release.
Florida Keys News Bureau

Florida

Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

A Hillsbourgh County Sheriff's Office deputy sprang into action to save a toddler's life. Deputy Steve Donaldson was inside a tax collector's office in Tampa when a 15-month-old boy stopped breathing. Donaldson immediately came to the boy's aid and rendered CPR.

Florida

White alligator gets a check-up

Jason Chatfield, vice-president of zoological operations at Jungle Island, talks about the process of performing a CT scan on Casper, the 19-year-old leucistic alligator, at Jungle Island in Watson Island on Nov.18, 2016.

Florida

Men steal $45K worth of Gucci purses in 35 seconds

Orlando police are searching for the men who walked into the Gucci store at the Mall at Millenia and ran off with 23 purses, valued at more than $45,000. The men were reportedly only in the store for about 35 seconds before committing the crime. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

Editor's Choice Videos