Deputies: Man caught recording detective in Publix bathroom

A Florida man is accused of using his cellphone to record a female detective inside a Publix women's restroom.
News outlets report the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says James McEwen was charged with video voyeurism after he was caught taking video of the woman at the Riverview grocery store Wednesday.
Deputies say the detective saw McEwen enter the women's bathroom and followed. She went into a stall, where she noticed a shadow that looked like someone holding a phone, trying to record her.
The detective used her own surveillance equipment to record and confirm that the suspect was video recording her.
Deputies say McEwen admitted to recording the detective and knew he didn't have permission to do so.
Authorities are searching McEwen's cellphone to determine if there are other victims.
