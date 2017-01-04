Florida

January 4, 2017 11:13 PM

A man collapsed during a struggle with police. Now he’s dead.

ST. PETERSBURG A man died in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning following a struggle with police.

St. Petersburg police say they attempted to arrest a man at 7:15 a.m. outside of 1401 Fifth Ave. N., an address near St. Anthony’s Hospital downtown.

According to reports, the man “struggled violently with two officers, and a citizen also tried to assist the officers.”

Police say the man, who has yet to be identified, collapsed during the struggle.

Officers say they immediately gave aid and called for assistance.

The man was pronounced dead at St. Anthony’s.

