Man, 19, arrested for DUI crash that killed 2

A 19-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash earlier this year that killed two people in northeast Florida.
The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2hxVnKc ) that Sherman Taylor Morris was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in addition to the two vehicular homicide charges.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says say Morris' SUV hit and killed 41-year-old Selina Rivers Tobler and 57-year-old Anthony Tyrone Jacobs in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
Police say he lost control of his vehicle, hit a city bus stop, a parked car and the couple.
Morris consented to a blood test in the hospital after the crash and was above the legal limit. He also tested positive for marijuana.
He is being held on $280,000 bail.
Comments