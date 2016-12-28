New Florida laws governing opioids, cough syrup to take effect Jan. 1

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade Pause

1:52 Manatee County resident says she is being denied Handy Bus rides

0:36 Mountain of garbage forms at Palmetto Trace Apartments

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:02 Swarm of bees invade Hudson marine repair shop

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

2:41 Clancy's Irish Pub prepares for its ninth annual Shamrock Shiver