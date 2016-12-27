String of unusual Florida stories from 2016 trending on Twitter

Florida was once again trending on Twitter Tuesday night under the tag “How Florida.” While the state is known for its unusual incidents, the social media platform highlighted a few in particular.
Many of the nearly 2,000 tweets on the topic linked to a Twitter moment “How Florida stayed weird in 2016,” a series of strange stories posted by news sites.
Many of the stories involved a gator in some shape or form, but the list also included stories with strange occurrences surrounding robberies, Hurricane Matthew, shootings and the viral “Sorry I Tased You” cake.
Sprinkled in the trending topic were tweets like “how Florida does winter” and other comments on the warmer weather.
Other weird news from Florida and around the world can be found at Bradenton.com.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
