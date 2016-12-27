Woman found dead after oxygen generator fire in apartment

Authorities say a central Florida woman was found dead after a small fire at her apartment.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (https://goo.gl/jJ0GwG ) reports that a neighbor found 58-year-old Denette Walker Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the fire had likely occurred Sunday or Monday, because no heat or smoke remained in the Holly Hill apartment. Fire Chief Jim Bland says the blaze was started by a cigarette igniting the oxygen inside an oxygen generator.
Officials suspect Walker's death is connected to the fire, but a medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.
Walker's landlord says two cats also died in the fire.
Comments