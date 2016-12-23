Deputies shoot Florida man who allegedly aimed crossbow at them

Pinellas County deputies say they had to shoot a man who threatened them with a crossbow during a domestic call.
That man, Stanley Eversol, 55, has died.
Pinellas County deputies were responding to a call at a home on Whisper Lake Road in Palm Harbor around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies say Eversol's girlfriend had won a vacation, but chose to take a friend instead of him. Deputies say Eversol had threatened the girlfriend for a couple days and said he would kill police officers if she called them.
Deputies say they received a call from the daughter of the girlfriend's friend. She went to the house to check on them, and says she saw Eversol standing in the yard with the weapon.
While there deputies say they saw Eversol aiming the crossbow at a window. He then came out of the house and pointed at the deputies in the yard.
Two other deputies across the street fired semi-automatic rifles at Eversol, shooting him.
No deputies were hurt.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he was told Eversol never held his girlfriend against her will, just threatened her.
