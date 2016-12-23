Florida

December 23, 2016 7:18 AM

Surveillance video released in $60K snack cracker heist

By Carli Teproff

Detectives are hoping surveillance video will help them crack a case where at least three thieves stole, well, crackers. And cookies. A lot of them — $60,000 worth.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released video of the cookie and cracker caper that happened at a Weston warehouse, 1700 N. Commerce Pkwy., at about 2 a.m. Nov. 24.

Detectives say the thieves drove up in a dark-colored four-door car and two tractor trucks. They then attached two 48-foot trailers filled with Nabisco products to the trucks.

The video captures a picture of one of the men before he covers the camera in trailer with a cloth.

The theft was not discovered until the following day.

The trailers were found but the goods were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-389-2010 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

