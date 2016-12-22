Pasco Sheriff’s office investigating attack as terrorism

Two Pasco County deputies and a suspect's father are recovering Thursday after a violent attack yesterday in New Port Richey potentially being investigated as terrorism.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies said they found suspicious materials in his bedroom.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco asked for several other agencies, including the FBI and the ATF, to see if the incident is terror-related.
Pasco County Fire Rescue was called to a home in Carissa Lane in the Summertree subdivision around 6:20 a.m. over a report of an unresponsive elderly man.
The man's wife contacted authorities about fumes that may have led to the man's collapse. He was taken to a hospital.
When deputies arrived, officials said they saw suspicious materials in the bedroom of the man and wife's son, Sherif Elganainy, 21.
When deputies tried to take the son into custody, officials said the man attacked the deputies, causing a violent fight to break out.
"Sherif Elganainy attacks our deputies," Nocco said. "And they’re basically in a fight for their lives. These deputies were in an absolute struggle to fight to get this suspect constrained."
One of the deputies incurred a broken bone in his hand and another deputy received a blow to the head before the suspect was subdued.
Nocco says information and evidence they've received so far gives them reason to be concerned.
"We’re gonna keep digging. We’re gonna keep finding out," Nocco said. "We’re see if anyone else was involved who else may have known him. We’re gonna keep working this investigation. We have citizens lives at risk."
Charges are pending against Elganainy, including two domestic batteries — for pushing his parents Wednesday morning — resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
The sheriff says so far none of the residents in the neighborhood have been asked to leave their homes.
