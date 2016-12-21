Teen could lose her eye after being shot by ex-boyfriend

A Homestead High student might lose her right eye after being shot in the head by an ex-boyfriend early Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police said.
Jennavi Small, 18, was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical but stable condition. According to an arrest affidavit for Darius Chaney, 19, of Homestead, Small suffered a broken orbital bone and could lose use of her right eye.
The affidavit says Small described the shooting:
She saw Chaney, whom she had dated for a few weeks before a November breakup, coming toward her as she walked to her bus stop in the 24300 block of Southwest 129th Place around 6:15 a.m. He acquiesced to her request for him to leave, but came back as she was headed toward friends Albert Colbert and Kerondre Everett. When she heard loud popping sounds nearby, all three ran away together, then slowed on the assumption they heard firecrackers.
As they walked back, she saw Chaney behind them, pulling out a gun. Her yell of “Darius, no!” didn’t prevent Chaney from firing several shots at the trio, one of which hit her in the face.
Neither Colbert nor Everett, who corroborated Small’s story to detectives at the hospital, were hit.
This is Chaney’s third arrest this year, but his first for a violent crime. Charges of petty theft and loitering weren’t prosecuted.
