1 student has minor injury after someone shoots at bus

A northeast Florida student suffered a minor injury after someone fired shots at a school bus.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that the student didn’t need to be taken to the hospital after Friday’s shooting and may have been hit in the finger by debris.
The sheriff’s office says in a statement that 12 students from Wolfson High School were on the bus when someone shot at the back of the vehicle.
Deputies aren’t sure if BBs or bullets were used but they believe at least two shots were fired.
The sheriff’s office tweeted that an arrest was made late Friday. The sheriff’s office says the unnamed suspect was being interviewed by detectives.
