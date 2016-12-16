Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

Cuban migrants are greeted by witnesses as they arrive in the Florida Keys after a journey at sea on a makeshift boat.
Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

A Hillsbourgh County Sheriff's Office deputy sprang into action to save a toddler's life. Deputy Steve Donaldson was inside a tax collector's office in Tampa when a 15-month-old boy stopped breathing. Donaldson immediately came to the boy's aid and rendered CPR.

White alligator gets a check-up

Jason Chatfield, vice-president of zoological operations at Jungle Island, talks about the process of performing a CT scan on Casper, the 19-year-old leucistic alligator, at Jungle Island in Watson Island on Nov.18, 2016.

Men steal $45K worth of Gucci purses in 35 seconds

Orlando police are searching for the men who walked into the Gucci store at the Mall at Millenia and ran off with 23 purses, valued at more than $45,000. The men were reportedly only in the store for about 35 seconds before committing the crime. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside

The first recordings of 911 calls from inside Pulse were released by Orlando police on Tuesday following a court order. In one, a soft-spoken man told the operator he was trapped in the men’s bathroom with 15 other people. He pleaded for medical attention for the people wounded in the initial burst of gunfire more than an hour earlier. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/video#storylink=cpy

