Trump to visit Orlando Friday

Trump is bringing his “Thank You” tour to the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds today at 7 p.m. The fairgrounds is located at 4603 W. Colonial Drive.
The President-elect is continuing his thank you tour, after his win in November and he’ll be joined by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
It’s all a part of his “Thank You” tour, traveling to key battleground states where the Republican won the vote. Last night, he was in Hersey, Penn., thanking supporters there.
The President-elect didn’t win Orange County in November, but his aides say this is an effort of reaching out for unity and to ask Americans to give him a chance.
“I'm asking you to dream big and bold and daring things for your family and for your country,” Trump said. “I am asking you to believe in yourself again and I'm asking you to believe in America.”
In addition to Pence, Trump will be joined by Florida Governor Rick Scott and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
On Saturday, Trump will thank residents in Mobile, Alabama.
