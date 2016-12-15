Bird strikes send 2 jets, 1 destined for Florida, back to airports

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:47 Manatee County Housing Authority inspects Bayside Villas

1:55 Councilman Gene Gallo's wife dies in crash

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

1:01 Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat

2:31 Manatee Players DraMature senior actors practice improv

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students