Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook

Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard disarmed a would-be robber and body slammed the crook at a Coral Springs gas station on Dec. 10, 2016.
Coral Springs Police Department

Florida

White alligator gets a check-up

Jason Chatfield, vice-president of zoological operations at Jungle Island, talks about the process of performing a CT scan on Casper, the 19-year-old leucistic alligator, at Jungle Island in Watson Island on Nov.18, 2016.

Florida

First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside

The first recordings of 911 calls from inside Pulse were released by Orlando police on Tuesday following a court order. In one, a soft-spoken man told the operator he was trapped in the men’s bathroom with 15 other people. He pleaded for medical attention for the people wounded in the initial burst of gunfire more than an hour earlier. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/video#storylink=cpy

Florida

Video shows boy catching baby brother as he falls from table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

