Zoo Miami says nothing will happen to tiger who bit employee

Officials at Zoo Miami have identified a zookeeper who was bitten while feeding a tiger.
Twenty-year-old Emily Mack was hand-feeding the tiger through the fence Tuesday, which is against zoo protocol. Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said Mack is a two-year employee of the zoo and will not lose her job over the incident.
The Miami Herald (http://tinyurl.com/zeon76b) reports the tiger, an 8-year-old name Berani, bit the tip of her finger. It's unclear if she lost her fingertip, but Magill said there will be significant scarring.
Magill said Berani's status at the zoo wouldn't change either and that he was just being a tiger.
