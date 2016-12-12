Toddler, woman injured after they were struck by a train, officials say

-- Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a 2-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman were both struck by a train in Zephyrhills.
Multiple 911 callers dialed in just before noon, informing authorities of the troubling scene.
The toddler and woman were both flown to area hospitals with 'grave' and 'serious' injuries, according to first responders.
Names and the relationship of the victims aren't being released at this time, but authorities did say that the pair was accompanied by two other individuals -- a 'young man' and another child, who were both unharmed.
Exact ages of the others involved are unknown, as is what the party was doing on the tracks.
The train tracks where the crash occurred are located in a densely wooded area. Investigators say the tracks are elevated roughly 6-feet, due to marshy and often rocky terrain.
Investigators also said that because the train was traveling 60 mph, with 133 cars trailing behind, it took a mile-and-a-half before the driver could come to a complete stop.
