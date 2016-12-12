Mourners reflect on loss at Pulse 6 months after attack

Mourners were allowed behind the fence that surrounds the Pulse nightclub for a private ceremony where they could reflect on their loss six months later.
Dozens of people gathered along the banner-covered fences that surround the club, waiting for that moment when the gates would open so they could get closer to the building itself, where so many lost their lives.
Then at 2:02 a.m., the reported time of the first shots being fired by Omar Mateen, the shooter, the official memorial began. Cameras were not allowed inside, but when people began to emerge from the memorial, many have still not healed from this tragedy.
Charlotte Davis was one of the club's many promoters. She promoted the event that was underway that fateful night.
"I know a lot of the people who are still hurting. This is like our meeting space. This is like home and you know I didn't think that my last party would be the last party here ever. It's hard ... it's really hard," she said.
There is another vigil that will be held here at the club later this evening at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a host of other events going on across the city.
Mateen went into the Pulse and killed 49 people and wounded dozens of others at the gay nightclub. He pledged his allegiance to ISIS during a phone call to officials. The 29-year-old died by law enforcement officers.
