Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

Police on Friday arrested a man believed to have sold carfentanil, a deadly drug up to 5,000 times stronger than heroin.
C.M Guerrero Miami Herald

Florida

White alligator gets a check-up

Jason Chatfield, vice-president of zoological operations at Jungle Island, talks about the process of performing a CT scan on Casper, the 19-year-old leucistic alligator, at Jungle Island in Watson Island on Nov.18, 2016.

Florida

Men steal $45K worth of Gucci purses in 35 seconds

Orlando police are searching for the men who walked into the Gucci store at the Mall at Millenia and ran off with 23 purses, valued at more than $45,000. The men were reportedly only in the store for about 35 seconds before committing the crime. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

Florida

First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside

The first recordings of 911 calls from inside Pulse were released by Orlando police on Tuesday following a court order. In one, a soft-spoken man told the operator he was trapped in the men’s bathroom with 15 other people. He pleaded for medical attention for the people wounded in the initial burst of gunfire more than an hour earlier. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/video#storylink=cpy

Florida

Video shows boy catching baby brother as he falls from table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

Florida

Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

Orange County deputies are looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video robbing employees at gunpoint at Orlando Paintball. The robbers forced the three employees to the ground and then fled with the stolen cash, authorities said.

Editor's Choice Videos