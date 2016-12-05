Community meeting for residents near Mosaic sinkhole

The massive sinkhole at the Mosaic plant in Polk County remains an issue for residents in that area.
On Monday night, a meeting is being held to help local residents get the latest information on the 150-feet wide sinkhole.
The meeting is being held at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5145 Mt. Olive Road in Polk City. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
As of last week, Mosaic officials have received almost 1400 well water test requests from people living near the New Wales phosphate plant in Mulberry.
Workers at the New Wales plant off Highway 640 discovered the sinkhole under a gypsum stack on Aug. 27. Since then, Mosaic along with the Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA have been on site monitoring the situation.
More than 200 million gallons of slightly radioactive water has spilled into the ground.
The company maintains it has kept the contaminated water out of residents drinking water. Mosaic has offered to test the water for homeowners.
Moving forward, Mosaic will continue sampling the drinking wells in the neighboring communities that are within a four-mile radius of the sinkhole and continue to deliver bottled water to those residents.
Polk County Utilities staff also will be at the meeting.
