Lauderhill woman accused of leaving kids alone in car

A Lauderhill woman was arrested after police say she left her three young children unattended in a car.
Media outlets report that 34-year-old Marialie Sainville was released from jail on Sunday after spending a night behind bars.
Davie Police say that on Saturday, Sainville ran into a Publix and left her children — ages 1, 3 and 6 — alone inside her car. Police say she was inside for about four minutes before someone saw the children and called 911.
Sainville was arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect without bodily harm.
The children have since been placed with their father.
In court Sunday, an attorney representing Sainville told Broward Judge Jeffrey Levenson that she had ties to the community and "has lived here a long, long time."
