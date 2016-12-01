Bank robbery with hostages in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and hostage negotiators are on scene at a Jacksonville bank where a robber took hostages Thursday morning.
Community First Credit Union - #JSO is working a bank robbery with hostages at on W. Edgewood Avenue. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 1, 2016
Officials say they believe one suspect committing a robbery took hostages at Community First Credit Union, but law enforcement hasn’t confirmed the number of hostages yet.
Some houses and businesses in the immediate have been evacuated, according to the press briefing at the scene.
