Florida

December 1, 2016 10:25 AM

Bank robbery with hostages in Jacksonville

By Hannah Morse

Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and hostage negotiators are on scene at a Jacksonville bank where a robber took hostages Thursday morning.

Officials say they believe one suspect committing a robbery took hostages at Community First Credit Union, but law enforcement hasn’t confirmed the number of hostages yet.

Some houses and businesses in the immediate have been evacuated, according to the press briefing at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Florida

