How did a manatee get stuck in there?

Alligators, eagles and baby sea turtles occasionally find themselves in stuck in storm drains across Florida.
But it certainly wasn’t an ordinary day for Jacksonville Fire Rescue, who worked for five hours to rescue a manatee from a storm drain.
How does that even happen?
About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department got a call about the manatee from wildlife officials. Crews then began to dig and cut through the three-foot drainage pipe that a 9.5-foot female manatee found herself in.
Officials still don’t know how the manatee got in there, but they figure she swam into the system and couldn’t turn around to get out, according to The Florida Times-Union.
A crowd gathered at the intersection of Davinci Avenue and Della Robbia Way as tensions rose. The manatee became stressed and she rolled over onto her back.
“Unfortunately, the noise, all the excitement, there’s vibrations in the water the animal is sensing — that stresses it out,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine mammal biologist Nadia Gordon told the Times-Union.
You can see some of the scrapes on female manatee rescued from Jacksonville @news6wkmg @wjxt4 @SeaWorldRescue pic.twitter.com/XCvkVpJB8g— Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) December 1, 2016
Many TV stations streamed the action live on Facebook, garnering the attention of thousands.
As the manatee was lifted out of the pipe, the crowd erupted in cheers.
The manatee was then taken to SeaWorld in Orlando for treatment.
Thanks to everyone who helped rescue the manatee stuck in the storm drain in Ortega yesterday! Great job! #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/ASGlqJqWNc— City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) December 1, 2016
