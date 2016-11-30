While mom shopped for holiday deals, her baby was left in the car alone, cops say

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:32 World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

0:51 Flooding scenes in Bradenton from Tropical Storm Hermine