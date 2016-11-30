While mom shopped for holiday deals, her baby was left in the car alone, cops say

A Florida mom left her 4-month-old baby alone in a car while she went to hunt holiday deals at a Target on Thanksgiving, police said.
Panama City police arrested 21-year-old Shannon Bunkley after another shopper spotted the baby alone in a car around 9 Thanksgiving night, according to a report by nwfdailynews. Officers went into the Target and took to the store’s intercom asking for the owner of the car to come forward. No one did.
About 40 minutes later, Bunkey and her boyfriend returned to the car, according to the report.
Bunkley was charged with child neglect and booked into Bay County Jail. Her baby and her baby was turned over to relatives by the state Department of Children and Families.
Comments