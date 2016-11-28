Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

A large crowd gathered out of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro on Nov. 25, 2016.
Al Diaz Miami Herald

First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside

The first recordings of 911 calls from inside Pulse were released by Orlando police on Tuesday following a court order. In one, a soft-spoken man told the operator he was trapped in the men’s bathroom with 15 other people. He pleaded for medical attention for the people wounded in the initial burst of gunfire more than an hour earlier. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/video#storylink=cpy

Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

Orange County deputies are looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video robbing employees at gunpoint at Orlando Paintball. The robbers forced the three employees to the ground and then fled with the stolen cash, authorities said.

Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau are investigating the robbery of a jewelry booth, Gold R Us, located inside the USA Flea Market on 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators say that on October 23, 2016, five armed men accosted staff at the jewelry booth. One of the men pointed a rifle at the victims, announced that it was a robbery, and told them to get on the ground. The other robbers used sledge hammers to smash the display cases and removed jewelry. One of them also fired his weapon at a display case. The subjects fled the scene in a waiting white minivan, taking an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. The minivan was last seen traveling east on NW 79 Street

