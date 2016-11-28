Florida

November 28, 2016 4:51 AM

Off-duty Miami police officer killed in crash

The Associated Press
KENDALL, Fla.

An off-duty Miami police officer has died after authorities say he lost control of his car and crashed into a home in Kendall.

Miami-Dade police tell local media that 27-year-old officer Rene Banegas was driving Sunday afternoon in a Kendall neighborhood when he lost control of his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta, hit a tree and crashed into a house.

Miami-Dade firefighters pronounced Banegas dead when they arrived. No one inside the home was injured.

Banegas was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident.

