Deputies: Florida store clerk fatally shoots would-be robber

Authorities say a would-be armed robber has been shot dead by a north Florida convenience store clerk.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Saturday deputies responded to the Orange Park store to find the man's body lying on the floor in front of the counter with a loaded handgun nearby. A running vehicle was also discovered in front of the store.
The Florida Times-Union reported (http://bit.ly/2gsVN8i ) that deputies identified the dead man as 29-year-old William Kyle Smith. Authorities say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit. His identity was not immediately released and store employees declined comment.
It was not clear if any charges would be filed. Deputies say there is surveillance video that recorded the confrontation.
