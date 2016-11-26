Cuban exiles pour onto Miami streets to celebrate Fidel Castro’s death

Fidel Castro died, and Cuban Miami did what it does in times of community celebration: It poured onto the streets of Little Havana — and Hialeah, and Kendall — to honk horns, bang pans, and set off more than a few fireworks, saved for exactly the sort of unexpected special occasion that proved worthy of their detonation.
The scene across Miami-Dade County, the cradle of the Cuban exile community, was one of pure emotion.
This time, Castro’s death was not a false alarm.
“I wish my dad was here to see this,” 27-year-old Abraham Quintero cried just before 2 a.m.
Wearing an “I love Hialeah” T-shirt, he stood on West 49th Street and Ludlam Road, where police quickly set up watch posts to make sure impromptu revelers stayed safe.
Passing cars honked incessantly. People waved huge Cuban flags. Iconic exile singer Willy Chirino blared from car radios. Parents carried their children and puppies. A few people appeared clad in pajamas, jolted out of bed — and out of their homes — by the late-night news.
Some yelled profanities about Castro.
“Fidel, tirano, llévate a tu hermano,” they chanted outside Versailles Cuban Restaurant on Southwest Eighth Street. Fidel, tyrant, take your brother.
Calle Ocho was completely shut down to traffic to accommodate the elated crowds gathered in the traditional exile hangout to cheer.
“Libertad!” young and old yelled. Liberty.
Victor Perez-Aubreu, 21, came out with four friends to join the action. Little will change on the island immediately, he predicted, but the wee hours of Saturday were for celebrating.
“I don’t think this means anything will change tomorrow,” he said. “But there’s an emotional excitement to this.”
Watching from the parking lot of a Latin Café in Hialeah was 80-year-old Elisa Martin, who fled Cuba in 1962, leaving behind her father and cousins. She seemed bewildered, eyes wide at the unfolding scene.
“I feel the worst for the people still living in Cuba,” she said. “He’s done so many bad things.”
Her son, Dan Martin, a 46-year-old engineer who was born in Miami, watched with amazement.
“I find it hard to be believe. We’ve been out here so many times when it wasn’t true and this time it is,” he said. “I have so many family members who never lived to see this day.”
