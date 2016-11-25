Deputies: Man's death leads to discovery of drug lab

Deputies say a man's death has led to the discovery of a drug lab in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tells local news organizations that authorities responded to a Jacksonville home after a man was found sick in the kitchen. When deputies arrived, they found the unidentified man dead inside the home.
During the investigation, officials discovered a drug lab in the back shed of the residence. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Mullen says that the lab was designed to produce THC, a component in marijuana.
Ten houses in the area were evacuated as authorities investigated. Families were allowed to return home later that night after the shed was deemed safe.
Mullen says no foul play is suspected in the man's death.
Additional details haven't been released.
