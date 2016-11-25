State, federal agencies working together in central Florida

Federal prosecutors in central Florida have created a special unit aimed at reducing the number of violent criminals in the region.
The special prosecution unit was formed at the suggestion of Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith.
Smith told the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2fxoe3I) that the majority of violent crime in his city is committed by a few people. He said many had been arrested before but had not stayed behind bars for long.
He contacted the U.S. Attorney's office in Orlando and federal law enforcement agencies about working on cases together that might involve a federal crime. He also got state prosecutors and other local agencies involved.
So far, the group has arrested 61 people on state charges and four on federal charges and 56 guns have been recovered.
