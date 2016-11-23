Florida police dog dies during gun battle

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach Pause

0:52 White alligator gets a check-up

0:43 Men steal $45K worth of Gucci purses in 35 seconds

2:06 Orban's Nursery's 23rd Annual Poinsettia Open House is Saturday

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

0:29 Manatee's food hub keeps pantries, soup kitchens stocked

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins