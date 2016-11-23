Florida police dog dies during gun battle

A manhunt is underway Wednesday for a man suspect who got into a gunbattle with police during which a K-9 unit dog was killed.
#Volusia sheriff's deputies and helicopters search for man who shot at deputies and killed a police dog in #Deltona pic.twitter.com/yFo4B5eVf6— Patricio G. Balona (@PBalonaNJ) November 23, 2016
Volusia County sheriff’s deputies had responded to a residence in Deltona, after receiving a tip that a wanted fugitive was staying here, when a man on a dirt bike drove recklessly by them.
During a search for the man, deputies in a helicopter spotted him going into a wooded area.
Authorities established a perimeter around the woods and sent in Forrest, one of the sheriff’s office’s police dogs.
When Forrest saw the man, he began chasing him down, but the man opened fire. Deputies fired back, but the suspect escaped.
It was not clear who shot the dog, who died later at a local veterinary hospital.
UPDATE: Deputies now say gunfire was exchanged btw suspect and deputies, and it's not clear who shot the dog. #wftv https://t.co/tZxTLtg0ry— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) November 23, 2016
Volusia Sheriff Ben Johnson said Wednesday morning the suspect had moving through the woods all night. More than 100 deputies and other officers from agencies in central Florida are assisting with the search, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Comments